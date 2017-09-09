Danny Brown fixes trademark tooth gap

A big part of Danny Brown’s persona since bursting onto the national scene has been the gap between the Detroit native’s teeth. Brown has said he lost the teeth while riding a friend’s bike in the sixth grade, and he has been too busy hoovering drugs and making high-quality hip hop in the preceding years to care (I guess). Well all that has changed as Brown has shared a Snapchat showing off a new and improved chompers.

I'm going thru changes – ozzy osbourne https://t.co/LgAF0l0bRB — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) September 8, 2017

As you can see, Brown was so moved by his new central incisors that he quoted both Nas and Ozzy Osbourne whilst showing them off. It’ll be odd seeing Brown without the signature gap for awhile, although this has got to make eating orgasmic hot wings a lot more comfortable for the rapper.