Daughter shares Music From Before the Storm soundtrack: Stream

Today, Daughter release their soundtrack to the new episodic video game Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.

Titled simply Music From Before the Storm, the collection serves as the UK outfit’s first-ever soundtrack. It features 13 songs, including early preview “Burn It Down”, an urgent arrangement that not only channels the tone of the video game but also sees the usually folk rock-infused Daughter folding in textures of electronic-based music.

“We are so proud to have written the soundtrack for Life Is Strange: Before the Storm,” lead singer Elena Tonra explained in a press statement. “It was our first experience working on an original soundtrack, and we are so honoured to have been given the opportunity to work with the team.”

“We loved the story on first read as it centres around realistic female lead characters who are emotional, intelligent, sensitive and badass in equal measure. I think the characters themselves have really inspired the soundscapes we have created. It was a pleasure to be involved.”

The soundtrack is out via Glassnote Records and follows Daughter’s 2016 album, Not to Disappear. The game itself, which is the prequel to the 2015 success Life is Strange, premiered its first three episodes on August 31st through video game franchise SQUARE ENIX (Final Fantasy, Tomb Raider).

Music From Before the Storm Artwork:

Music From Before the Storm Tracklist:

01. Glass

02. Burn It Down

03. Flaws

04. Hope

05. The Right Way Around

06. Witches

07. Departure

08. All I Wanted

09. I Can’t Live Here Anymore

10. Dreams Of William

11. Improve

12. Voices

13. A Hole In The Earth