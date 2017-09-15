Dave Bautista’s Sapper debuts in new Blade Runner short 2049: Nowhere to Run: Watch

For all the previews released for the forthcoming Blade Runner 2049, fans haven’t seen much of Dave Bautista’s Sapper. Today, the character has been given a formal introduction in the new prequel short 2049: Nowhere to Run.
Directed by Luke Scott (Morgan, the Alien: Covenant shorts, Ridley Scott’s son), the short film introduces Sapper as a hulking but gentle replicant, a man who’s just trying to survive under the radar. He meets up with a young girl to share one of his favorite books before heading to a trader to sell some nematodes. When a group of thugs threaten his little friend, however, he’s forced to step out of the shadows and reveal his true, powerful potential.
Check it out:
The clip is the second of three prequel shorts commissioned by Blade Runner 2049 helmer Denis Villeneuve to fill in the gaps between the original film and his sequel. The first, also directed by Scott, highlighted Jared Leto’s Niander Wallace in Nexus: 2036. Part three is entitled Blade Runner 2022 and features a score from Flying Lotus. The animated short was directed by the acclaimed Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop) and features additional music from Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and Kuedo.
Below, read FlyLo’s tweets geeking out about his involvement in 2022 and watch a behind-the-scenes preview of the upcoming short. Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on October 6th.