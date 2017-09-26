Dave Chappelle covers Radiohead’s “Creep” with Ed Sheeran: Watch

You won’t find a guy who loves singing Radiohead’s “Creep” more than Dave Chappelle. Several times in recent years — including at Erykah Badu’s 45th birthday party and alongside Bradley Cooper and Lenny Kravitz at an SNL cast party — the legendary comedian has publicly crooned the Pablo Honey classic. Last week marked not only the 30th anniversary of Chappelle’s foray into comedy, but also the 25th anniversary of “Creep”‘s release as a single, and Chappelle celebrated by taking the stage at the Eighteenth Street Lounge in Washington, DC for his latest live performance. This time, he was joined by UK crooner Ed Sheeran, who happened to in town for his own headlining gig, as well as DC-based jazz harmonicist Frederic Yonnet. Watch fan-shot footage above.

During the late-night jam session, Chappelle and Sheeran also performed Stevie Wonder’s “Superstitious” and Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine”, as you can see below.