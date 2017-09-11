Dave Grohl kneels before Chris Cornell memorial on Taylor Hawkins’ drumset

Photo via MJ Kim/Twitter

Dave Grohl was hoping to get the chance to play with Chris Cornell at least one more time before he died, revealing recently that he had actually booked Soundgarden to play the upcoming CAM JAM festival. While that will sadly never come to be, Grohl has still been performing in front of Cornell for the last few weeks, as Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has a tribute image of the late rocker painted on his drum kit.

It seems Hawkins added the image to his bass drum ahead of Foo’s run of Asian concerts back in August. On Sunday, the band’s Twitter account shared an emotional image of Grohl kneeling in front of Cornell’s visage to promote the live stream of Lollapalooza Berlin. That use feels pretty offhanded, but it’s still a touching, powerful photo. Check it out (via Alternative Nation):

Cornell’s widow, Vicky, previously acknowledged Hawkins’ tribute in a tweet thanking him for his “support and continuing to honor Chris’s memory.”