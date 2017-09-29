David Bowie’s Berlin years get exhaustive box set A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982): Stream

Today, David Bowie’s famed “Berlin Trilogy” gets an exciting and thorough box set from Parlaphone Records entitled, David Bowie: A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982). The 11-CD, 13-LP collection centers around the three records Bowie made while living in Berlin—1977’s Low, 1977’s “Heroes”, and 1979’s Lodger—while the legend was sharing both an apartment and a massive cocaine addiction with Iggy Pop. The art rock trifecta produced some of Bowie’s most innovative and influential work, and it is exhaustively covered here.

The box set, which is the third in a career-spanning series and comes on the heels of David Bowie Five Years (1969-1973) and David Bowie Who Can I Be Now? (1974-1976), features new mixes from longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti of both Lodger and Bowie’s 1978 live album Stage (which features two new tracks), a new compilation entitled Re:Call 3 which features remastered contemporary single versions, non-album singles and b-sides, and songs featured on soundtracks.

The set also features the “Heroes” EP, a compilation collecting the German and French album and single versions of the track in one place for the first time, 1980’s Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps), 1982’s Baal EP (which is appearing for the first time on CD), a 128-page hardback book, press clippings from the time, technical notes from Visconti as well as a massive photo book featuring the work of the likes of Anton Corbijin and Helmut Newton—as I said: this thing is gloriously exhaustive.

Box Set Contents:

128 Page hardback book

Low (Remastered) (1CD)

“Heroes” (Remastered) (1CD)

“Heroes” E.P. (Remastered) (CD EP) *

Stage (Original Mix) (Remastered) (2CD) *

Stage (2017 Mix) (Remastered) (2CD)

Lodger (Remastered) (1CD)

Lodger (Tony Visconti 2017 Mix) (1CD) *

Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (1CD)

Re:Call 3 (Non Album Singles, Single Versions and B-sides) (Remastered) (1CD) *

* Exclusive to A New Career in a New Town

