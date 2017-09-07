David Gilmour denies retirement rumors, looking ahead to next album and tour

In 2015, David Gilmour released Rattle That Lock, his first album in nine years. He spent much of the following year touring the globe in support, culminating with a return trip to Pompeii, Italy some 45 years after Pink Floyd’s iconic concert in the city. Following the conclusion of the tour, there was speculation that Gilmour might ride off into the sunset. However, the 71-year-old rock legend isn’t ready to talk retirement. In fact, in a new video promoting his Live at Pompeii concert film, Gilmour discusses his next album as well as a future tour.

“I feel very uncomfortable heading off out and doing another tour without having made new music,” Gilmour said. “There are several songs which are close to being complete, which didn’t make it onto this album. I can’t see myself doing another tour without making another album first. That takes me a while. It took 10 years last time. I’m really hoping that, without making any promises, it won’t take ten years this time, that I will get back in and start working again. Following that, yeah, I’ll be out again.” Watch Gilmour’s full comments below (via Ultimate Classic Rock).

Live at Pompeii will be screened in select theaters on September 13th before receiving a physical release on September 29th.