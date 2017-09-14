David Lynch addresses a potential fourth season of Twin Peaks

That divisive ending to Showtime’s Twin Peaks: The Return was, depending on your interpretation, either absolutely definitive or completely open-ended. As such, some viewers are adamant that the series is finished, while others would love to see where David Lynch would take the next chapter of his magnum opus.

So what does Lynch think? Well, he seems pretty casual about it all. He gave his first interview since the finale during a Skype talkback at Serbia’s Belgrade Culture Centre, who is currently hosting his “Small Stories” photo exhibition, and during it responded to fan question regarding a potential fourth season by saying it’s too early to say whether it would be a possibility. “It took me four and a half years to write and film this season,” he said, so fans would have to be patient.

Lynch also addressed a question regarding the fate of Audrey Horne, but was characteristically cagey. “What matters is what you believe happened,” he said. “Many things in life just happen and we have to come to our own conclusions. You can, for example, read a book that raises a series of questions, and you want to talk to the author, but he died a hundred years ago. That’s why everything is up to you.”

A new season, on the other hand, is up to him. And, for its part, Showtime has already made clear that their red door is always open.

See some excerpts from Lynch’s talkback below:

Сторителинг A post shared by Marija Pavlović (@mary_went_round) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT