David Lynch adds himself to Festival of Disruption lineup along with Rebekah Del Rio and Bill Hader

David Lynch will bring his Festival of Disruption back for a second year this October 14th-15th at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Curated by the auteur himself, the bill already features the likes of Bon Iver (Justin Vernon solo), TV on the Radio, The Kills, Sharon Van Etten, Laura Marling, Moby, Shepard Fairly, and Pete Holmes. Now it’s been expanded with three new names — including Lynch himself.

(Read: Behind the Red Curtains of David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption)

Lynch will deliver an in-depth discussion moderated by his authorized biographer, Kristine McKenna. Singer Rebekah Del Rio, who appeared in “Part 10” of Twin Peaks: The Return, will also perform as part of the music portion of the event. Finally, actor/comedian Bill Hader will take part in a conversation about “comedy, creativity, and meditation” with David Lynch Foundation executive director Bob Roth and Holmes.

Other previously confirmed participants include Reggie Watts, Bill Pullman, Ed Ruscha, and Laura Palmer herself, Sheryl Lee. Lynch’s Twin Peaks collaborators Duwayne Dunham, Dean Hurley, Johanna Ray, and Gary D’Amico will also participate in talks. There will be screenings of rare Lynch shorts, Lost Highway, Los Angeles Plays Itself, and Don’t Look At Me, in addition to exhibitions from Lynch and William Eggleston. Find more details and ticketing information at the festival’s website.

