David Lynch announces Twin Peaks: The Return DVD release date

Showtime’s Twin Peaks: The Return has just come to a close with a polarizing ending open to each viewer’s interpretation. Some fans would be satisfied if the series has indeed reached its conclusion, while others are eager for a potential fourth season. Either way, they’ll soon be able to own a physical copy as David Lynch has announced DVD and Blu-ray editions of the third season will be available on December 5th.
The showrunner revealed the release date via Twitter, writing in typical Lynchian language:
“Dear Twitter Friends,
The stars turn and a time presents itself.
December 5, 2017.
Blu-ray and DVD!”
Check out a photo of the DVD’s packaging below.
Twin Peaks fans can also check out two soundtrack albums created for the third season.