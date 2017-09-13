Depeche Mode blast off in new “Cover Me” video: Watch

The influential UK group Depeche Mode is still going strong as they approach their fourth decade as a band. The synthpop pioneers released their 14th full-length, Spirit, earlier this year and are currently touring behind the record. Today, they’ve shared a new music video for the standout track, “Cover Me”.

(Read: Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore and Andy Fletcher Explain How to Save the World)

Directed by longtime collaborator Anton Corbijn, the black and white video has a stark, futuristic tone. Dressed in a space suit, frontman Dave Gahan wanders through the streets of Los Angeles before taking a seat on a bench with a view of the beach. As he gazes into the sky, Gahan’s daydreams transport him to space. Watch the full video up top.

In addition to the new video, Depeche Mode has announced a “Cover Me” remix package featuring contributions from Warpaint, Bean Pearce, Erol Alkan, Ellen Allien, and more. Three separate formats of remixes will be available simultaneously on October 6th; digital version, cd version and vinyl version.

“Cover Me” Remix Package Tracklist:

01. Cover Me (Radio Edit)

02. Cover Me (Warpaint Steez Remix)

03. Cover Me (Josh T. Pearson Choose Hellth Remix)

04. Cover Me (Ellen Allien U.F.O. RMX)

05. Cover Me (Nicole Moudaber Remix)

06. Cover Me (Ben Pearce Remix)

07. Cover Me (Texas Gentlemen Remix)

08. Cover Me (Erol Alkan White Light Rework)

09. Cover Me (I Hate Models Cold Lights Remix)

10. So Much Love (Kalli Remix)

Depeche Mode are currently on the US leg of their Global Spirit Tour while accompanied by Warpaint as a supporting act. During the kick-off concert, they paid homage to David Bowie with a cover of “Heroes”.