Destroyer shares new song “Tinseltown Swimming in Blood” and video: Watch

This October, Dan Bejar will release a new Destroyer album called ken. The follow-up to 2015’s acclaimed Poison Season was first hinted at with lead single “Sky’s Grey”; now, the Canadian singer-songwriter has unboxed another treat in “Tinseltown Swimming in Blood”.

A dreamy, ’80s-leaning track, it also comes packaged with an official music video. The alluring piece is an adaptation of the 1962 sci-fi short film La Jetée and comprised of black-and-white still photos. According to director KC (aka Karen Zolo), it reflects on issues of identity, borders, and race:

“I’d just had a conversation about artist Chris Marker with a friend when I was approached to make a music video for the upcoming Destroyer album,” said Zolo. ‘You have a month.’ Okay… I had no idea what the song even sounded like, but the only idea I had was to remake Chris Marker’s La Jetée as faithfully as possible. It’s not just an homage to the great cine-poet; it’s also about the medium of film, about still photography. It would have been a billion times easier and less stressful to shoot it digitally, but it was worth it.”

Watch it below.

ken arrives October 20th through Merge Records. In support, Bejar’s announced 2018 North American tour dates.

Destroyer 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

11/13 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

11/14 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

11/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Fasching

11/16 – Copenhagen, DN @ Vega

11/17 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

11/19 – Dusseldorf, DE @ New Fall Festival

11/21 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

11/22 – Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore

11/23 – San Sebastian, ES @ Teatro Victoria Eugenia

11/24 – Lisbon, PR @ Mexefest

11/25 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Barcelo

11/26 – Valencia, ES @ La Rambleta

11/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Bikini

11/29 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

11/30 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

12/01 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

12/03 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA (270)

12/06 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

12/07 – London, UK @ Scala

12/08 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

12/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

12/10 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Brussels

01/10 – Portland, OR @ The Wonder Ballroom

01/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

01/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

01/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

01/15 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

01/16 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

01/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

01/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

01/19 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

01/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

01/21 – Detroit, MI Magic Stick

01/22 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

01/23 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

01/24 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

01/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

01/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

01/28 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

01/29 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

01/30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

01/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/01 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

02/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

02/03 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

02/05 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

02/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

02/07 – Boise, ID @ Olympic Venue

02/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

02/09 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom