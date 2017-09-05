DOOM teams up with Kool Keith for “Notebook 04”: Stream

There’s something comforting about knowing that each week will bring us a new DOOM track. We’re five weeks into the rapper’s 15-week singles series, The Missing Notebook Rhymes. The latest “Notebook 04” features Kool Keith and production by Astronote.

Droll, lurching horns intro the tight, two-and-a-half-minute track, giving way to a rhythmic percussion and a steady, blinking beat that underscores lyrics namedropping Batman, King Tut, and Donald Trump. DOOM and Kool Keith last collaborated on “Super Hero” from the latter’s album, Feature Magnetic.

Listen to it below courtesy of Adult Swim.

A press release somewhat mysteriously says that “the final version of this song will appear on the upcoming Iron Barz EP by Justin Tyme.

