DOOM unveils new song “Notebook 06”: Stream

DOOM is nearly halfway through The Missing Notebook Rhymes, his 15-week music series presented with Adult Swim. According to a press statement, each offering is “considered a ‘notebook’ from a series consisting of music from his own upcoming albums as well as singles he is featured on.”

Among the “notebooks” we’ve already peeped: “Notebook — 03”, “Notebook — 04” featuring Kool Keith, and the Alchemist-assisted “Doomsayer”. DOOM’s also revived two of his old, classic monikers in the process, Viktor Vaughn (“Notebook 05”) and KMD (“True Lightyears”). For his latest preview of Rhymes, the hip-hop veteran has unboxed “Notebook 06”, in which he raps about respect and skeptics over jarring production.

Take a listen below.