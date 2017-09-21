Eddie Vedder debuts new song “Share the Light” from Ohana Fest: Watch

Eddie Vedder took the stage at his Ohana Fest in SoCal earlier this month, where he turned in a surprise-filled set highlighted by numerous covers (George Harrison, Fugazi) and guest collaborators (Fiona Apple, Glen Hansard). The opening minutes of his appearance might’ve been the most intriguing, though, especially for fans hankering for new material.

As we noted previously, Vedder debuted a new song tentatively titled by fans as “Share the Light”. A new, better recording of the performance has surfaced today, offering a more intimate view of what went down. The Pearl Jam frontman can be seen cozying up to an organ for the poignant track, singing, “Don’t hold me down, don’t hold me down.” Watch it up above.

From California to Illinois, Vedder’s been spotted all over the US the last few weeks. Last weekend, the alt-rocker busked with some street musicians outside of Chicago’s Wrigley Field. He also recently contributed to the Twin Peaks reboot, appearing on both the soundtrack and in one of the actual episodes.