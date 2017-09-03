Father John Misty says his next album is “pretty much done”

Photo by Philip Cosores

In July, Father John Misty told the crowd at his Sydney show that he was already mixing the follow-up to Pure Comedy, one of the best albums of the year so far. Now, Josh Tillman has disclosed more details about the forthcoming release during a recent interview with NME.

During the sit-down, Tillman said the new album is “pretty much done” with the exception of one song. “I have to put a new bass synth part on [it],” he shared. “I spent hours just screaming, crying in frustration going through synth patches trying to find the right one.”

The 10-track collection is self-produced and will feature so-called “spritely BPMs.” It won’t follow a singular theme, unlike the self-admittedly “pretentious” Pure Comedy and I Love You, Honeybear. Tillman also confirmed the record should see the light of day in 2018. Previously, he’d joked to the Sydney crowd that the album will be called Pure Comedy 2, but this time around, he wasn’t willing to share the title as of yet.

After broaching the topic himself, Tillman was also asked about his recent Twitter beef with Ryan Adams. “I don’t know where it came from,” he said about Adams calling FJM “the most self-important asshole on Earth” and “shit Elton John.” Tillman added, “He’s texted me a lot — I hope he’s okay.”

