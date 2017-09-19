Feist performs “I Wish I Didn’t Miss You” at 2017 Polaris Prize Gala: Watch

Feist’s newest solo album, Pleasure, was one of the nominees for this year’s coveted Polaris Prize. Although she ultimately lost to Colombian-Canadian musician Lido Pimienta, the Broken Social Scene member delivered a riveting performance of “I Wish I Didn’t Miss You” at the awards gala, which was held at the Carlu in Toronto last night. Replay it up above.

Feist recently wrapped up a stellar summer tour, but still has a handful of North American fall dates remaining, including a Leonard Cohen tribute concert in Montreal. In July, she released a video for the Jarvis Cocker-assisted Pleasure single “Century”.