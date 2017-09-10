Fiona Apple gives rare live performance at Ohana Music Festival: Video + Setlist

Fiona Apple played her first show of 2017 at Ohana Music Festival on Saturday in Orange County, California. The rare festival set was one audience members won’t soon forget.

After opening with the live debut of “Container”, the theme from Showtime’s The Affair, Apple performed a new arrangement of the unreleased song “Tipple”. Then, she covered several songs including The Brains’ “Money Changes Everything”, Conway Twitty’s “It’s Only Make Believe”, and Frank Sinatra’s “I’ll Be Around.” Finally, Apple closed out the set with a cartwheel after the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

Check out fan-shot footage containing excerpts from the set below.

Last December, Apple played a headlining set at a Standing Rock benefit show that was highlighted by the live debut of her anti-Donald Trump song.

Setlist:

Container

Happy Birthday (Crowd sings Happy Birthday to Fiona)

I Want You to Love Me

On the Bound

Every Single Night

Sleep to Dream

Anything We Want

Fast as You Can

Don’t Get Rid of It (You’d Look Good In It)

Paper Bag

Not About Love

Money Changes Everything (The Brains cover)

It’s Only Make Believe (Conway Twitty cover)

I’ll Be Around (Frank Sinatra cover)