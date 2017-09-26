Flying Lotus scores anime prequel to Blade Runner 2049 from the creator of Cowboy Bebop: Watch

There was a quite a bit story to tell between the original Blade Runner and Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, so the director commissioned three prequel shorts to fill in those gaps. Luke Scott (the son of Ridley Scott and helmer of Morgan) handled the first two shorts—Nexus: 2036 and 2049: Nowhere to Run—while the third was set to take a different approach entirely.
Directed by Cowboy Bebop‘s Shinichiro Watanabe, Blade Runner Black Out 2022 is an anime prequel that features a score from Flying Lotus and additional music from Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and Kuedo. Now, you can watch it via Crunchyroll, but not before checking out the trailer for the piece above.