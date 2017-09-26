Flying Lotus scores anime prequel to Blade Runner 2049 from the creator of Cowboy Bebop: Watch

There was a quite a bit story to tell between the original Blade Runner and Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, so the director commissioned three prequel shorts to fill in those gaps. Luke Scott (the son of Ridley Scott and helmer of Morgan) handled the first two shorts—Nexus: 2036 and 2049: Nowhere to Run—while the third was set to take a different approach entirely.

Directed by Cowboy Bebop‘s Shinichiro Watanabe, Blade Runner Black Out 2022 is an anime prequel that features a score from Flying Lotus and additional music from Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and Kuedo. Now, you can watch it via Crunchyroll, but not before checking out the trailer for the piece above.

Earlier this month, Flying Lotus gushed on Twitter about his excitement at being involved. See his tweets below.

Doing something with Watanabe was a dream of mine. Cowboy Bebop is one of the greatest! — KUSO (@flyinglotus) September 15, 2017

I was watching the old blade runner every night earlier in the year and they hit me up to do this project on a rare rainy day n la. — KUSO (@flyinglotus) September 15, 2017

First things I thought was how cool it would be to get kuedo and @MiguelAtwdFrgsn involved too. It all came out so good. Really proud of it. — KUSO (@flyinglotus) September 15, 2017

When I saw a rough cut of 2022 the temp music was from my past albums. Seeing Blade Runner imagery set to my music was a beautiful feeling — KUSO (@flyinglotus) September 15, 2017

Blade Runner 2049 opens on October 6th.