Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age are touring South America together

Foo Fighters have lined up some pretty big shows in support of their newly released album, Concrete and Gold. The band recently announced an Australia/New Zealand tour with Weezer; now, they’ve scheduled a string of stadium concerts in South America alongside fellow rock ‘n’ roll titans Queens of the Stone Age.

The run of shows take place in Brazil and Argentina beginning February 25th. A pre-registration for tickets is now ongoing.

For fans in North America, you’re only chance to catch both Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age together on the same stage is at Foo Fighters’ CAL JAM 17, which takes place in San Bernardino, California on October 7th. Following the festival, Foo Fighters and QOTSA will embark on separate headlining tours of North America. See both bands’ full tour itineraries below. QOTSA are supporting their latest album, Villains.

Foo Fighters 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/07 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM 17

10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum

10/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

10/17 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson@Boling Arena

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

10/21 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

11/07 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

11/08 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Arena

11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

11/13 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

12/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

12/05 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

12/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

12/09 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

12/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center

12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

01/20 – Perth, AU @ Nib Stadium *

01/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium *

01/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium *

01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium *^

01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium *

02/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium *

02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium #

02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #

03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry #

03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium #

03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez #

* = w/ Weezer

^ = w/ The Preatures

# = w/ Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/07 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM 17

10/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

10/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

10/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House *

10/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads KC *

10/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium *

10/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *

10/17 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *

10/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre *

10/20 – Washington, DC @ TBA *

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

10/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

10/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

11/04 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

11/05 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

11/06 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

11/07 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

11/09 – Oberhausen, DE @ Konig-Pilsener Arena

11/10 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/11 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrome

11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap1

11/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

11/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis

11/18 – London, UK @ SSE Arena

11/19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

11/21 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

11/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium #

02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #

03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry #

03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium #

03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez #

* = w/ Royal Blood

# = w/ Foo Fighters

Brazil! More ticket info soon! Fans can register for a chance to purchase tickets before anyone else. Details here: https://t.co/ISnigmwQXE pic.twitter.com/TcliWidXfD — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 20, 2017

