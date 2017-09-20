Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age are touring South America together

Foo Fighters have lined up some pretty big shows in support of their newly released album, Concrete and Gold. The band recently announced an Australia/New Zealand tour with Weezer; now, they’ve scheduled a string of stadium concerts in South America alongside fellow rock ‘n’ roll titans Queens of the Stone Age.
The run of shows take place in Brazil and Argentina beginning February 25th. A pre-registration for tickets is now ongoing.
For fans in North America, you’re only chance to catch both Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age together on the same stage is at Foo Fighters’ CAL JAM 17, which takes place in San Bernardino, California on October 7th. Following the festival, Foo Fighters and QOTSA will embark on separate headlining tours of North America. See both bands’ full tour itineraries below. QOTSA are supporting their latest album, Villains.
Foo Fighters 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
10/07 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM 17
10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum
10/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
10/17 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson@Boling Arena
10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
10/21 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
11/07 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
11/08 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Arena
11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
11/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
11/13 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
12/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
12/05 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
12/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
12/09 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
12/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center
12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
01/20 – Perth, AU @ Nib Stadium *
01/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium *
01/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium *
01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium *^
01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium *
02/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium *
02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium #
02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #
03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry #
03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium #
03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez #
* = w/ Weezer
^ = w/ The Preatures
# = w/ Queens of the Stone Age
Queens of the Stone Age 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
10/07 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM 17
10/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *
10/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
10/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House *
10/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads KC *
10/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium *
10/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *
10/17 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *
10/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre *
10/20 – Washington, DC @ TBA *
10/21 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *
10/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *
10/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
11/04 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
11/05 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
11/06 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
11/07 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena
11/09 – Oberhausen, DE @ Konig-Pilsener Arena
11/10 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
11/11 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrome
11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap1
11/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
11/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis
11/18 – London, UK @ SSE Arena
11/19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
11/21 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
11/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium #
02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #
03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry #
03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium #
03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez #
* = w/ Royal Blood
# = w/ Foo Fighters
Watch Queens of the Stone perform “Song For the Dead” with Grohl drumming back in 2002: