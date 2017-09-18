Foo Fighters and The Hives frontman Pelle Almqvist cover AC/DC’s “Let There Be Rock”: Watch

Foo Fighters’ appreciation for the hard rock titans AC/DC has been made pretty evident over recent weeks. Frontman Dave Grohl bought his eight-year-old daughter a copy of Highway to Hell, and the band covered “Let There Be Rock” during their latest stop in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Last Thursday in Sweden, they brought out the cover once again, and this time it featured a special surprise guest.

The Foo were playing a small secret gig at Vasateatern in Stockholm to support their new album, Concrete and Gold. To close out the show, they decided to bring out a hometown hero, a person Grohl said he loves so much he once dressed like him for Halloween. That man was none other than The Hives’ singer “Howlin'” Pelle Almqvist, who came out to take lead vocals on “Let There Be Rock”. Almqvist once lobbied to take over AC/DC’s Brian Johnson when he announced his retirement from touring; though the job eventually went to Axl Rose, Almqvist got to partially live out his fantasy with the Foo Fighters for one rocking night.

Check out full video of the performance above, with a closer angle viewable below.