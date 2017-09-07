Foo Fighters and Weezer to tour together in Australia and New Zealand

Early next year, Foo Fighters and Weezer will team up for an Australian tour. Starting January 20th in Perth, the two American rock bands will share the stage for a string of stadium shows.
Foo Fighters are set to release their new album, Concrete and Gold, on September 15th. Weezer’s latest full-length, Pacific Daydream, follows on October 27th.
Check out both bands’ complete tour schedules below. Foo Fighters are about to embark on an expansive US tour starting next month, while Weezer are keeping busy with festival gigs and a trip to the UK.
Foo Fighters 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
10/07 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM 17
10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum
10/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
10/17 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson@Boling Arena
10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
10/21 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
11/07 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
11/08 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Arena
11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
11/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
11/13 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
12/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
12/05 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
12/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
12/09 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
12/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center
12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
01/20 – Perth, AU @ Nib Stadium *
01/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium *
01/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium *
01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium *^
01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium *
02/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium *
* = w/ Weezer
^ = w/ The Preatures
Weezer 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
09/09 – Kansas City, KS @ 96.5 The Buzz’s Beach Ball
09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest
09/15 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar Festival
09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/17 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival
10/05 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
10/06 – Napa, CA @ Silverado Resort and Spa
10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle ^
10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Ewerk ^
10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique ^
10/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia ^
10/21 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 ^
10/23 – Leeds, UK @ Academy ^
10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy ^
10/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo ^
10/27 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy ^
10/28 – London, UK @ SSE Arena ^
01/20 – Perth, AU @ Nib Stadium *
01/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium *
01/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium *
01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium *#
01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium *
02/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium *
^ = w/ The Orwells
* = w/ Foo Fighters
# = w/ The Preatures
Watch Foo Fighters’ video for “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”:
Watch Weezer’s video for “Feels Like Summer”: