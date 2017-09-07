Foo Fighters and Weezer to tour together in Australia and New Zealand

Early next year, Foo Fighters and Weezer will team up for an Australian tour. Starting January 20th in Perth, the two American rock bands will share the stage for a string of stadium shows.

Foo Fighters are set to release their new album, Concrete and Gold, on September 15th. Weezer’s latest full-length, Pacific Daydream, follows on October 27th.

Check out both bands’ complete tour schedules below. Foo Fighters are about to embark on an expansive US tour starting next month, while Weezer are keeping busy with festival gigs and a trip to the UK.

Foo Fighters 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/07 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM 17

10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum

10/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

10/17 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson@Boling Arena

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

10/21 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

11/07 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

11/08 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Arena

11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

11/13 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

12/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

12/05 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

12/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

12/09 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

12/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center

12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

01/20 – Perth, AU @ Nib Stadium *

01/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium *

01/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium *

01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium *^

01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium *

02/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium *

* = w/ Weezer

^ = w/ The Preatures

Weezer 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

09/09 – Kansas City, KS @ 96.5 The Buzz’s Beach Ball

09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest

09/15 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar Festival

09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/17 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival

10/05 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

10/06 – Napa, CA @ Silverado Resort and Spa

10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle ^

10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Ewerk ^

10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique ^

10/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia ^

10/21 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 ^

10/23 – Leeds, UK @ Academy ^

10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy ^

10/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo ^

10/27 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy ^

10/28 – London, UK @ SSE Arena ^

01/20 – Perth, AU @ Nib Stadium *

01/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium *

01/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium *

01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium *#

01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium *

02/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium *

^ = w/ The Orwells

* = w/ Foo Fighters

# = w/ The Preatures

Watch Foo Fighters’ video for “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”:

Watch Weezer’s video for “Feels Like Summer”: