Foo Fighters do Carpool Karaoke, end up jamming inside a Guitar Center: Watch

Carpool Karaoke has become a required stop for any major artists looking to promote a new album — even for rock bands. Previously we saw Red Hot Chili Peppers ride shot-gun with James Corden. Now, in the latest installment, Foo Fighters pile into Corden’s car.

Over the course of the 10-minute segment, the band sings staples like “All My Life”, “Best of You”, and “Learn to Fly”, along with “The Sky Is a Neighborhood” from their newly released LP, Concrete and Gold. Eventually, they end up inside a Guitar Center where they hit a makeshift stage and cover Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” with Corden on vocals. Watch the segment above.