Four Tet announces new album, New Energy

Photo by Derek Staples

Veteran DJ/producer Kieran Hebden, better known as Four Tet, has announced a new album. Named New Energy, it follows 2015’s Morning/Evening and marks his ninth solo LP to date. It’s set for release on September 29th.

New Energy spans a total of 14 tracks, including early teasers like “Two Thousand and Seventeen”, “Planet”, and “SW9 9SL”.

Although his last full-length came two years ago, Hebden has been anything but dormant lately. During a rather prolific 2016, he dropped a series of remixes (Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better”, Jamie xx’s “Seesaw”, Oneohtrix Point Never’s “Sticky Drama”) as well as a career-spanning compilation called Randoms. He reworked The xx’s “A Violent Noise” this past April.

New Energy Tracklist:

01. Alap

02. Two Thousand and Seventeen

03. LA Trance

04. Tremper

05. Lush

06. Scientists

07. Falls 2

08. You Are Loved

09. SW9 9SL

10. 10 Midi

11. Memories

12. Daughter

13. Gentle Soul

14. Planet

Revisit “SW9 9SL” below: