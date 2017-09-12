Four Tet announces new album, New Energy

Photo by Derek Staples
Veteran DJ/producer Kieran Hebden, better known as Four Tet, has announced a new album. Named New Energy, it follows 2015’s Morning/Evening and marks his ninth solo LP to date. It’s set for release on September 29th.
New Energy spans a total of 14 tracks, including early teasers like “Two Thousand and Seventeen”, “Planet”, and “SW9 9SL”.
Although his last full-length came two years ago, Hebden has been anything but dormant lately. During a rather prolific 2016, he dropped a series of remixes (Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better”, Jamie xx’s “Seesaw”, Oneohtrix Point Never’s “Sticky Drama”) as well as a career-spanning compilation called Randoms. He reworked The xx’s “A Violent Noise” this past April.
New Energy Tracklist:
01. Alap
02. Two Thousand and Seventeen
03. LA Trance
04. Tremper
05. Lush
06. Scientists
07. Falls 2
08. You Are Loved
09. SW9 9SL
10. 10 Midi
11. Memories
12. Daughter
13. Gentle Soul
14. Planet
Revisit “SW9 9SL” below: