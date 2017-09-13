Four Tet previews new album with “Scientists”: Stream

Yesterday, Four Tet revealed that a new album, New Energy, would be out on the shelves September 29th. Less than 24 hours later, the DJ/producer born Kieren Hebden has unboxed one of the LP’s songs.

Titled “Scientists” (no relation to Coldplay), it’s an ambient patchwork of fidgety synths. Later, Four Tet nimbly folds in swirling vocal samples and some rich sax. Hear it below.

“Scientists” follows the previously released tracks, “Two Thousand and Seventeen”, “Planet”, and “SW9 9SL”.

New Energy Tracklist:

01. Alap

02. Two Thousand and Seventeen

03. LA Trance

04. Tremper

05. Lush

06. Scientists

07. Falls 2

08. You Are Loved

09. SW9 9SL

10. 10 Midi

11. Memories

12. Daughter

13. Gentle Soul

14. Planet