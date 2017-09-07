Frances McDormand takes justice in her own hands in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri trailer: Watch

As the 42nd annual Toronto International Film Festival gets underway today, the trailers have begun to emerge for some of the fest’s more notable entrants. Among them is Martin McDonagh’s eagerly awaited latest feature, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which sees the Irish playwright/filmmaker take on small-town policing as only the foulmouthed, unorthodox writer can.

The initial teaser highlighted McDonagh’s darker comic sensibilities, but the latest trailer focuses more on the inner turmoil of Frances McDormand’s grieving mother, who purchases a trio of billboards on the outskirts of the titular Missouri town, in hopes of re-igniting the investigation into the murder of her daughter. Left with no more recourse than the billboards and a featured conversation with a deer about what the purpose of life is, if indeed one exists, McDormand sets out to find justice, and failing that, to punish whoever might be around to suffer her fury for their inaction.

Co-starring Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri will begin its theatrical run on November 12th, after appearing at a handful of film festivals throughout the fall, including TIFF. Stay tuned to CoS in the coming days as well; we’ll be featuring select reviews from the ongoing festival.