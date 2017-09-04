Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Frank Ocean shares in-studio performance of “Nikes”: Watch

A rare video shared on the R&B crooner's Tumblr page

by
on September 03, 2017, 11:35pm
0 comments

Frank Ocean isn’t known for giving many behind-the-scenes peaks at his work and life. Every once in a blue moon, however, the R&B crooner drops a little surprise on his sporadically active social media. Such was the case on Sunday evening, as Ocean shared a video of his in-studio perform of Blonde single “Nikes” on his Tumblr. Check it out below (via Stereogum).

http://frankocean.tumblr.com/post/164949630681/5

The clip caps off a summer that’s seen Ocean gifting fans with plenty of new material during his Beats 1 Radio show blonded RADIO. Most recently, he shared “Provider”, which follows previous tracks “Lens”“Chanel”a “Slide on Me” remix featuring Young Thug, “RAF” featuring ASAP Rocky and Quavo, and  a solo version of “Biking”.

Previous Story
Father John Misty says his next album is “pretty much done”
Next Story
Edgar Wright directs Sky Ferreira’s video for “Easy”: Watch
No comments
More Stories