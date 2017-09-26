Frank Zappa’s 1977 Halloween residency to be released as 158-track costume box set

Frank Zappa will soon be resurrected for a hologram tour, but that won’t be the only chance for fans to “see” the legendary guitarist once again. In fact, this Halloween, you’ll be able see him in your very own mirror with the newly announced Halloween 77 costume box set.

The 40th anniversary collection presents Zappa’s legendary 1977 residency at New York City’s Palladium stretching from October 28th-31st. Zappa and his band crammed six shows into those four nights, featuring performances of then-unreleased tracks from 1979’s Sheik Yerbouti like “Flakes”, “Broken Hearts Are for Assholes”, “Bobby Brown Goes Down”, and more. The set also includes the only performance of “Jewish Princess”, the world premiere of “Dancin’ Fool”, the rare “Läther” and “Wild Love”, and the first official release of the instrumental version of “Conehead”.

In total, 158 songs are included on a candy-shaped USB drive, all presented without overdubs or extra tinkering, remixed from fresh transfers of the original master multi-tracks. The box set comes packaged with a Zappa mask and costume, which includes a jack-o’-lantern belt buckle and wispy curls of chest hair. Take a look up above.

Pre-orders for the Halloween 77 box set are available here, while a three-CD version is for sale here. Zappa’s 1976 full-length, Zoot Allures, is also set for a vinyl reissue dropping October 20th. Find the Halloween 77 track list below.

Halloween 77 Costume Box Set Tracklist:

10/28/77 Show 1:

01. 10/28/77 Show 1 Start/Introductions

02. Peaches En Regalia

03. The Torture Never Stops

04. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin

05. City Of Tiny Lites

06. Pound For A Brown

07. Bobby Brown Goes Down

08. Conehead (Instrumental)

09. Flakes

10. Big Leg Emma

11. Envelopes

12. Terry’s Solo #1

13. Disco Boy

14. Lather

15. Wild Love

16. Titties N Beer

17. Audience Participation #1

18. The Black Page #2

19. Jones Crusher

20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes

21. Punky’s Whips

22. Encore Audience #1

23. Dinah-Moe Humm

24. Camarillo Brillo

25. Muffin Man

10/28/77 Show 2:

01. 10/28/77 Show 2 Start/Introductions

02. Peaches En Regalia

03. The Torture Never Stops

04. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin

05. City Of Tiny Lites

06. Pound For A Brown

07. Bobby Brown Goes Down

08. Conehead (Instrumental)

09. Flakes

10. Big Leg Emma

11. Envelopes

12. Terry’s Solo #2

13. Disco Boy

14. Lather

15. Wild Love

16. Titties N Beer

17. Audience Participation #2

18. The Black Page #2

19. Jones Crusher

20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes

21. Punky’s Whips

22. Encore Audience #2

23. Dinah-Moe Humm

24. Camarillo Brillo

25. Muffin Man

10/29/77 Show 1:

01. 10/29/77 Show 1 Start/Introductions

02. Peaches En Regalia

03. The Torture Never Stops

04. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin

05. City Of Tiny Lites

06. Pound For A Brown

07. Bobby Brown Goes Down

08. Conehead (Instrumental)

09. Flakes

10. Big Leg Emma

11. Envelopes

12. Terry’s Solo #3

13. Disco Boy

14. Lather

15. Wild Love

16. Titties N Beer

17. Audience Participation #3

18. The Black Page #2

19. Jones Crusher

20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes

21. Punky’s Whips

22. Encore Audience #3

23. Dinah-Moe Humm

24. Camarillo Brillo

25. Muffin Man

10/29/77 Show 2:

01. 10/29/77 Show 2 Start/Introductions

02. Peaches En Regalia

03. The Torture Never Stops

04. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin

05. City Of Tiny Lites

06. Pound For A Brown

07. Bobby Brown Goes Down

08. Conehead (Instrumental)

09. Flakes

10. Big Leg Emma

11. Envelopes

12. Terry’s Solo #4

13. Disco Boy

14. Lather

15. Wild Love

16. Titties N Beer

17. Audience Participation #4

18. The Black Page #2

19. Jones Crusher

20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes

21. Punky’s Whips

22. Encore Audience #4

23. Dinah-Moe Humm

24. Camarillo Brillo

25. Muffin Man

10/30/77 Show:

01. 10/30/77 Show Start

02. Stink-Foot

03. The Poodle Lecture

04. Dirty Love

05. Peaches En Regalia

06. The Torture Never Stops

07. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin

08. City Of Tiny Lites

09. Pound For A Brown

10. I Have Been In You

11. Dancin’ Fool (World Premiere)

12. Jewish Princess (Prototype)

13. King Kong

14. Terry’s Solo #5

15. Disco Boy

16. Envelopes

17. A Halloween Treat with Thomas Nordegg

18. Lather

19. Wild Love

20. Titties N Beer

21. Audience Participation #5

22. The Black Page #2

23. Jones Crusher

24. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes

25. Punky’s Whips

26. Encore Rap

27. Dinah-Moe Humm

28. Camarillo Brillo

29. Muffin Man

30. San Ber’dino

10/31/77 Show:

01. Halloween 1977 Show Start/Introductions

02. Peaches En Regalia

03. The Torture Never Stops

04. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin

05. City Of Tiny Lites

06. Pound For A Brown

07. The Demise Of The Imported Rubber Goods Mask

08. Bobby Brown Goes Down

09. Conehead (Instrumental)

10. Flakes

11. Big Leg Emma

12. Envelopes

13. Terry’s Halloween Solo

14. Disco Boy

15. Lather

16. Wild Love

17. Titties ’N’ Beer

18. Halloween Audience Participation

19. The Black Page #2

20. Jones Crusher

21. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes

22. Punky’s Whips

23. Halloween Encore Audience I

24. Dinah-Moe Humm

25. Camarillo Brillo

26. Muffin Man

27. San Ber’dino

28. Black Napkins