Frank Zappa’s 1977 Halloween residency to be released as 158-track costume box set

Frank Zappa will soon be resurrected for a hologram tour, but that won’t be the only chance for fans to “see” the legendary guitarist once again. In fact, this Halloween, you’ll be able see him in your very own mirror with the newly announced Halloween 77 costume box set.
The 40th anniversary collection presents Zappa’s legendary 1977 residency at New York City’s Palladium stretching from October 28th-31st. Zappa and his band crammed six shows into those four nights, featuring performances of then-unreleased tracks from 1979’s Sheik Yerbouti like “Flakes”, “Broken Hearts Are for Assholes”, “Bobby Brown Goes Down”, and more. The set also includes the only performance of “Jewish Princess”, the world premiere of “Dancin’ Fool”, the rare “Läther” and “Wild Love”, and the first official release of the instrumental version of “Conehead”.
(Read: A Beginner’s Guide to Frank Zappa)
In total, 158 songs are included on a candy-shaped USB drive, all presented without overdubs or extra tinkering, remixed from fresh transfers of the original master multi-tracks. The box set comes packaged with a Zappa mask and costume, which includes a jack-o’-lantern belt buckle and wispy curls of chest hair. Take a look up above.
Pre-orders for the Halloween 77 box set are available here, while a three-CD version is for sale here. Zappa’s 1976 full-length, Zoot Allures, is also set for a vinyl reissue dropping October 20th. Find the Halloween 77 track list below.
Halloween 77 Costume Box Set Tracklist:
10/28/77 Show 1:
01. 10/28/77 Show 1 Start/Introductions
02. Peaches En Regalia
03. The Torture Never Stops
04. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin
05. City Of Tiny Lites
06. Pound For A Brown
07. Bobby Brown Goes Down
08. Conehead (Instrumental)
09. Flakes
10. Big Leg Emma
11. Envelopes
12. Terry’s Solo #1
13. Disco Boy
14. Lather
15. Wild Love
16. Titties N Beer
17. Audience Participation #1
18. The Black Page #2
19. Jones Crusher
20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes
21. Punky’s Whips
22. Encore Audience #1
23. Dinah-Moe Humm
24. Camarillo Brillo
25. Muffin Man
10/28/77 Show 2:
01. 10/28/77 Show 2 Start/Introductions
02. Peaches En Regalia
03. The Torture Never Stops
04. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin
05. City Of Tiny Lites
06. Pound For A Brown
07. Bobby Brown Goes Down
08. Conehead (Instrumental)
09. Flakes
10. Big Leg Emma
11. Envelopes
12. Terry’s Solo #2
13. Disco Boy
14. Lather
15. Wild Love
16. Titties N Beer
17. Audience Participation #2
18. The Black Page #2
19. Jones Crusher
20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes
21. Punky’s Whips
22. Encore Audience #2
23. Dinah-Moe Humm
24. Camarillo Brillo
25. Muffin Man
10/29/77 Show 1:
01. 10/29/77 Show 1 Start/Introductions
02. Peaches En Regalia
03. The Torture Never Stops
04. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin
05. City Of Tiny Lites
06. Pound For A Brown
07. Bobby Brown Goes Down
08. Conehead (Instrumental)
09. Flakes
10. Big Leg Emma
11. Envelopes
12. Terry’s Solo #3
13. Disco Boy
14. Lather
15. Wild Love
16. Titties N Beer
17. Audience Participation #3
18. The Black Page #2
19. Jones Crusher
20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes
21. Punky’s Whips
22. Encore Audience #3
23. Dinah-Moe Humm
24. Camarillo Brillo
25. Muffin Man
10/29/77 Show 2:
01. 10/29/77 Show 2 Start/Introductions
02. Peaches En Regalia
03. The Torture Never Stops
04. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin
05. City Of Tiny Lites
06. Pound For A Brown
07. Bobby Brown Goes Down
08. Conehead (Instrumental)
09. Flakes
10. Big Leg Emma
11. Envelopes
12. Terry’s Solo #4
13. Disco Boy
14. Lather
15. Wild Love
16. Titties N Beer
17. Audience Participation #4
18. The Black Page #2
19. Jones Crusher
20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes
21. Punky’s Whips
22. Encore Audience #4
23. Dinah-Moe Humm
24. Camarillo Brillo
25. Muffin Man
10/30/77 Show:
01. 10/30/77 Show Start
02. Stink-Foot
03. The Poodle Lecture
04. Dirty Love
05. Peaches En Regalia
06. The Torture Never Stops
07. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin
08. City Of Tiny Lites
09. Pound For A Brown
10. I Have Been In You
11. Dancin’ Fool (World Premiere)
12. Jewish Princess (Prototype)
13. King Kong
14. Terry’s Solo #5
15. Disco Boy
16. Envelopes
17. A Halloween Treat with Thomas Nordegg
18. Lather
19. Wild Love
20. Titties N Beer
21. Audience Participation #5
22. The Black Page #2
23. Jones Crusher
24. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes
25. Punky’s Whips
26. Encore Rap
27. Dinah-Moe Humm
28. Camarillo Brillo
29. Muffin Man
30. San Ber’dino
10/31/77 Show:
01. Halloween 1977 Show Start/Introductions
02. Peaches En Regalia
03. The Torture Never Stops
04. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin
05. City Of Tiny Lites
06. Pound For A Brown
07. The Demise Of The Imported Rubber Goods Mask
08. Bobby Brown Goes Down
09. Conehead (Instrumental)
10. Flakes
11. Big Leg Emma
12. Envelopes
13. Terry’s Halloween Solo
14. Disco Boy
15. Lather
16. Wild Love
17. Titties ’N’ Beer
18. Halloween Audience Participation
19. The Black Page #2
20. Jones Crusher
21. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes
22. Punky’s Whips
23. Halloween Encore Audience I
24. Dinah-Moe Humm
25. Camarillo Brillo
26. Muffin Man
27. San Ber’dino
28. Black Napkins