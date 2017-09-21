Gal Gadot, Kumail Nanjiani, Sam Smith confirmed for SNL season 43 episodes

Photo of Kumail Nanjiani by Heather Kaplan

The premiere of Saturday Night Live season 43 is a little over a week away, with Ryan Gosling set to host and JAY-Z announced to perform on the September 30th episode. Now, SNL has confirmed the hosts and musical guests for the next two episodes.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot will host the October 7th. She’ll appear alongside musical guest Sam Smith, who will be promoting his as-yet-untitled sophomore album. The Big Sick and Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani will host the following week’s episode on October 14th, with P!NK serving as musical guest.

Both Gadot and Nanjiani will be making their SNL debuts, and they’ll do it live in all four time zones.