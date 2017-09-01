Menu
Game of Thrones cast members cover Tom Waits’ “I Hope I Don’t Fall In Love With You”: Watch

A ukelele rendition as reimagined by Tormund, The Hound, Ser Jorah, and more

by
on September 01, 2017, 12:25pm
The music of Game of Thrones was presented to audiences across the globe for the first time on this year’s Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience tour. Dramatic arrangements from composer Ramin Djwadi stunned the crowd, as did the eye-popping visuals. The only thing missing? Apparently a cast member sing-along to Tom Waits.

Recently, Kristofer Hivju, who plays the role of Tormund the Wildling, posted an Instagram video of him tackling the 1973 Waits track “I Hope I Don’t Fall In Love With You”. For the guitar and ukelele-assisted cover, Hivju was accompanied by fellow GoT mates Iain Glen (Ser Jorah), Rory McCann (The Hound), and Richard Dormer (Beric Dondarrion).

“Brother without banjos!” wrote Hivju. “Our new album is called: ‘What will fate bring us???’” I’m no marketing expert, but a GoT cast member covers album timed to coincide with the show’s final season sounds like a nifty idea.

Watch the video below.

Also, as always, the memes were one step ahead:

game of thrones folk album meme Game of Thrones cast members cover Tom Waits I Hope I Dont Fall In Love With You: Watch

