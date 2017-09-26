Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience announce 2018 tour dates

Note: Some spoilers ahead.
Earlier this year, the music of HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones was brought to life through an immersive global concert tour. Led by the series’ Grammy-nominated composer, Ramin Djawadi, each performance featured an orchestra, choir, and stunning, state-of-the-art visual effects inspired by the world of Westeros. Now, the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience is set to hit the road once again in 2018.
All things House Stark, House Lannister, White Walkers, and more will be on display for audiences across North America and Europe beginning in May. In addition to material covered on the first tour, this upcoming installment will incorporate new music and footage from the recently wrapped up season 7 as well as new stage designs. Yes, that means there very well could be a reference to the Seven Kingdoms’ hottest new item: The King of the North and the Mother of Dragons.
“Bringing the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience to audiences earlier this year was a dream come true, dating back to an idea hatched over three years ago,” said Djawadi in a statement. “The scale and spectacle of the production brought the world of Westeros to life in a truly immersive fashion, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share the experience with fans not only in North America again, but also to cross the narrow sea for the first time and bring the show to Europe.”
With season 8 set to be the show’s last, fans are likely eager to consume anything Game of Thrones related while they can. Consult the full itinerary below.
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience 2018 Tour Dates:
05/08 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
05/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
05/12 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotel Arena
05/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
05/15 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
05/16 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
05/18 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena
05/19 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
05/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Antwerps Sportpaleis
05/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/25 – Belfast, IE @ The SSE Arena
05/27 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena
05/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
05/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
06/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
06/04 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
06/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt
06/08 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
09/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
09/06 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
09/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
09/14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/18 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
09/21 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/22 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
09/25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
09/29 – Boston, MA @ DCU Center
09/30 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/06 – Chicago, IL @ AllState Arena
10/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Check out fan-caught footage from a recent show: