Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience announce 2018 tour dates

Note: Some spoilers ahead.

Earlier this year, the music of HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones was brought to life through an immersive global concert tour. Led by the series’ Grammy-nominated composer, Ramin Djawadi, each performance featured an orchestra, choir, and stunning, state-of-the-art visual effects inspired by the world of Westeros. Now, the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience is set to hit the road once again in 2018.

All things House Stark, House Lannister, White Walkers, and more will be on display for audiences across North America and Europe beginning in May. In addition to material covered on the first tour, this upcoming installment will incorporate new music and footage from the recently wrapped up season 7 as well as new stage designs. Yes, that means there very well could be a reference to the Seven Kingdoms’ hottest new item: The King of the North and the Mother of Dragons.

(Read: Behind the Scenes of the Game of Thrones Live Experience)

“Bringing the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience to audiences earlier this year was a dream come true, dating back to an idea hatched over three years ago,” said Djawadi in a statement. “The scale and spectacle of the production brought the world of Westeros to life in a truly immersive fashion, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share the experience with fans not only in North America again, but also to cross the narrow sea for the first time and bring the show to Europe.”

With season 8 set to be the show’s last, fans are likely eager to consume anything Game of Thrones related while they can. Consult the full itinerary below.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience 2018 Tour Dates:

05/08 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

05/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

05/12 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotel Arena

05/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/15 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

05/16 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

05/18 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena

05/19 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

05/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Antwerps Sportpaleis

05/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/25 – Belfast, IE @ The SSE Arena

05/27 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena

05/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

05/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

06/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

06/04 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

06/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt

06/08 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

09/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/06 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

09/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

09/14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/18 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

09/21 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/22 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

09/25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/29 – Boston, MA @ DCU Center

09/30 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ AllState Arena

10/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Check out fan-caught footage from a recent show: