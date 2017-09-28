Glen Hansard announces new album, Between Two Shores, shares “Time Will Be the Healer”: Stream

Photo by Dara Munnis
Irish folk songwriter Glen Hansard will return early next year with his third solo album, Between Two Shores. The follow-up to 2015’s Grammy-nominated Didn’t He Ramble is due out January 18th via Anti-.
The 10-track effort came together almost unintentionally. Hansard had booked time in France’s Black Box Studios with his former Frames bandmate and producer David Odlum to simply take stock of his personal songbook. As the pair worked through years of ideas, home demos, and sketches, an album started to form. Hansard assembled his band — including drummer Brain Blade and his Fellowship Band, as well as Hansard’s own touring ensemble — and decided to produce the record himself, his first time taking on such a role.
As a first listen, Hansard has shared the lead single “Time Will Be the Healer”. A soul-folk track that finds its way into R&B territory, the song is ostensibly advice given to a forlorn lover. However, as a press release notes, it “also speaks to the way forward in the current social climate.”
Take a listen below, and pre-order Between Two Shores at Hansard’s website.
Between Two Shores Artwork:
Between Two Shores Tracklist:
01. Roll On Slow
02. Why Woman
03. Wheels on Fire
04. Wreckless Heart
05. Movin’ On
06. Setting Forth
07. Lucky Man
08. One of Us Must Lose
09. Your Heart’s Not in It
10. Time Will Be the Healer
Hansard will return to the road later this fall for a tour of Germany and Ireland. He’ll open 2018 with a one-off gig in New York before heading out on a European trek. Find his full itinerary below.
Glen Hansard 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
11/03 – Wangels, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender
11/05 – Erlangen, DE @ Redoutensaal
11/08 – Hannover, DE @ Rosenhof
11/10 – Jena, DE @ Volkshaus
11/12 – Frankfurt, DE @ Mozartsaal
11/13 – Saarbrucken, DE @ Congresshalle
11/15 – Stuttgart, DE @ New Fall Festival
11/16 – Halle, DE @ Ulrichskirche
11/18 – Dusseldorf, DE @ New Fall Festival
11/25 – Dublin, IE @ St. Patrick’s Cathedral
12/15 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall
12/17 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
12/18 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
01/21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
02/09 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall
02/11 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Ronda
02/13 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
02/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
02/16 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus
02/18 – Vienna, AU @ Gasometer
02/20 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralpalast
02/21 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralpalast
02/23 – Prague, CZ @ Divaldi DVA
02/25 – Brno, CZ @ Sono Centrum
03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall *
03/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall #
* = solo acoustic
# = w/ LA Philharmonic