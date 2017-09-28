Glen Hansard announces new album, Between Two Shores, shares “Time Will Be the Healer”: Stream

Photo by Dara Munnis

Irish folk songwriter Glen Hansard will return early next year with his third solo album, Between Two Shores. The follow-up to 2015’s Grammy-nominated Didn’t He Ramble is due out January 18th via Anti-.

The 10-track effort came together almost unintentionally. Hansard had booked time in France’s Black Box Studios with his former Frames bandmate and producer David Odlum to simply take stock of his personal songbook. As the pair worked through years of ideas, home demos, and sketches, an album started to form. Hansard assembled his band — including drummer Brain Blade and his Fellowship Band, as well as Hansard’s own touring ensemble — and decided to produce the record himself, his first time taking on such a role.

As a first listen, Hansard has shared the lead single “Time Will Be the Healer”. A soul-folk track that finds its way into R&B territory, the song is ostensibly advice given to a forlorn lover. However, as a press release notes, it “also speaks to the way forward in the current social climate.”

Take a listen below, and pre-order Between Two Shores at Hansard’s website.

Between Two Shores Artwork:

Between Two Shores Tracklist:

01. Roll On Slow

02. Why Woman

03. Wheels on Fire

04. Wreckless Heart

05. Movin’ On

06. Setting Forth

07. Lucky Man

08. One of Us Must Lose

09. Your Heart’s Not in It

10. Time Will Be the Healer

Hansard will return to the road later this fall for a tour of Germany and Ireland. He’ll open 2018 with a one-off gig in New York before heading out on a European trek. Find his full itinerary below.

Glen Hansard 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/03 – Wangels, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/05 – Erlangen, DE @ Redoutensaal

11/08 – Hannover, DE @ Rosenhof

11/10 – Jena, DE @ Volkshaus

11/12 – Frankfurt, DE @ Mozartsaal

11/13 – Saarbrucken, DE @ Congresshalle

11/15 – Stuttgart, DE @ New Fall Festival

11/16 – Halle, DE @ Ulrichskirche

11/18 – Dusseldorf, DE @ New Fall Festival

11/25 – Dublin, IE @ St. Patrick’s Cathedral

12/15 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall

12/17 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

12/18 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

01/21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

02/09 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

02/11 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Ronda

02/13 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

02/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

02/16 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

02/18 – Vienna, AU @ Gasometer

02/20 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralpalast

02/21 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralpalast

02/23 – Prague, CZ @ Divaldi DVA

02/25 – Brno, CZ @ Sono Centrum

03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall *

03/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall #

* = solo acoustic

# = w/ LA Philharmonic