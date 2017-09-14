Godspeed You! Black Emperor release new album Luciferian Towers: Stream

On September 22nd, Godspeed You! Black Emperor are set to return with a new album, Luciferian Towers, via Constellation Records. In anticipation, the LP is streaming in full over on NPR.

Luciferian Towers is the group’s third release since reconvening in 2010, and sixth overall. It follows 2012’s Polaris Prize-winning ‘Allelujah! Don’t Bend! Ascend! and 2015’s Asunder, Sweet and Other Distress.

According to a press statement, the project came to fruition “in the midst of communal mess, raising dogs and children. Eyes up and filled with dreadful joy – we aimed for wrong notes that explode, a quiet muttering amplified heavenward. We recorded it all in a burning motorboat.”

The Canadian experimental outfit goes on to note that Luciferian Towers was informed by “an end to foreign invasions”; “an end to borders”; “the total dismantling of the prison-industrial complex”; “healthcare, housing, food and water acknowledged as inalienable human right”; and “the expert fuckers who broke this world never get to speak again.”

Early teasers include the ominous “Undoing a Luciferian Towers” and the chaotic “Anthem For No State, Pt. III”. The group is currently on the road supporting the record.

Luciferian Towers Artwork:

Luciferian Towers Tracklist:

01. Undoing a Luciferian Towers

02. Bosses Hang, Pt. I

03. Bosses Hang, Pt II

04. Bosses Hang, Pt. III

05. Fam/Famine

06. Anthem For No State, Pt. I

07. Anthem For No State, Pt. II

08. Anthem For No State, Pt. III