Godspeed You! Black Emperor unveil new song “Anthem For No State, Pt. III”: Stream

Godspeed You! Black Emperor are set to return with a new full-length, Luciferian Towers, later this month. It’s the group’s third release since reconvening in 2010, and follows 2012’s Polaris Prize-winning ‘Allelujah! Don’t Bend! Ascend! and 2015’s Asunder, Sweet and Other Distress.

According to a press statement, the LP came to fruition “in the midst of communal mess.” That chaos was heard on the ominous lead single, “Undoing a Luciferian Towers”. It also permeates like a destructive specter throughout “Anthem For No State, Pt. III”, the third and final movement of the album’s closing track.

At almost nine minutes, the track lurches along like some kind of funereal march. The experimental outfit described it thusly:

“ANTHEM FOR NO STATE – kanada, emptied of its minerals and dirty oil. emptied of its trees and water. a crippled thing, drowning in a puddle, covered in ants. the ocean doesn’t give a shit because it knows it’s dying too.”

Hear it now via The Quietus.

Luciferian Towers arrives September 22nd. In support, Godspeed You! Black Emperor will soon embark on a world tour.

Luciferian Towers Tracklist:

01. Undoing a Luciferian Towers

02. Bosses Hang, Pt. I

03. Bosses Hang, Pt II

04. Bosses Hang, Pt. III

05. Fam/Famine

06. Anthem For No State, Pt. I

07. Anthem For No State, Pt. II

08. Anthem For No State, Pt. III

Revisit “Undoing a Luciferian Towers” below.