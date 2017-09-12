Grandaddy announce Under the Western Freeway vinyl reissue, share unreleased track: Stream

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Grandaddy’s renowned debut album, Under The Western Freeway. The band is commemorating the occasion with a deluxe vinyl reissue scheduled for release on October 20th.

The expanded set uncovers eight previously unreleased tracks and demos, including early versions of songs like “Bjork ELO Xanadu and the Birth of Chartsengrafs” and “For The Dishwasher”. Also included is a booklet of personal band photographs, flyers, and liner notes written by Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals. The first 250 orders will also receive a bonus cassette, Practice 97, which lets you hear eight more unreleased recordings as they unfold during a 1997 band practice.

In advance, the band has released one of the reissue’s unreleased tracks, the taut, lo-fi “Hawaiian Island Wranglers”. Listen to it below.

Back in March, Grandaddy released one of our favorite albums of 2017 so far with Last Place, which marked their first full-length effort of original material in 11 years. Tragically, the band’s bassist, Kevin Garcia, passed away in May after suffering a stroke.

Under The Western Freeway: 20th Anniversary Edition Artwork:

Under The Western Freeway: 20th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

01. Nonphenomenal Lineage

02. A.M. 180

03. Collective Dreamwish of Upperclass Elegance

04. Summer Here Kids

05. Laughing Stock

06. Under the Western Freeway

07. Everything Beautiful Is Far Away

08. Poisoned at Hartsy Thai Food

09. Go Progress Chrome

10. Why Took Your Advice

11. Lawn & So On

Unreleased 1997 demos

01. Hawaiian Island Wranglers

02. For the Dishwasher (Slow Demo)

03. Dying Brains (Early Demo)

04. Summer Here Kids (Early Demo)

05. Le symphonique d’HeeHaw

06. Street Bunny (Fluffy Distortion Demo)

07. Bjork ELO Xanadu and The Birth of Chartsengrafs

08. Laughing Stock (Revelation Demo)

Practice ’97

01. I’m Not Alright

02. Summer Here Kids

03. Taster

04. I’m In Love WIth No One

05. Everything Beautiful is Far Away

06. Street Bunny

07. Lawn & So On

08. Levitz