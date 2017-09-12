Grandaddy announce Under the Western Freeway vinyl reissue, share unreleased track: Stream

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Grandaddy’s renowned debut album, Under The Western Freeway. The band is commemorating the occasion with a deluxe vinyl reissue scheduled for release on October 20th.
The expanded set uncovers eight previously unreleased tracks and demos, including early versions of songs like “Bjork ELO Xanadu and the Birth of Chartsengrafs” and “For The Dishwasher”. Also included is a booklet of personal band photographs, flyers, and liner notes written by Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals. The first 250 orders will also receive a bonus cassette, Practice 97, which lets you hear eight more unreleased recordings as they unfold during a 1997 band practice.
In advance, the band has released one of the reissue’s unreleased tracks, the taut, lo-fi “Hawaiian Island Wranglers”. Listen to it below.
Back in March, Grandaddy released one of our favorite albums of 2017 so far with Last Place, which marked their first full-length effort of original material in 11 years. Tragically, the band’s bassist, Kevin Garcia, passed away in May after suffering a stroke.
Under The Western Freeway: 20th Anniversary Edition Artwork:
Under The Western Freeway: 20th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:
01. Nonphenomenal Lineage
02. A.M. 180
03. Collective Dreamwish of Upperclass Elegance
04. Summer Here Kids
05. Laughing Stock
06. Under the Western Freeway
07. Everything Beautiful Is Far Away
08. Poisoned at Hartsy Thai Food
09. Go Progress Chrome
10. Why Took Your Advice
11. Lawn & So On
Unreleased 1997 demos
01. Hawaiian Island Wranglers
02. For the Dishwasher (Slow Demo)
03. Dying Brains (Early Demo)
04. Summer Here Kids (Early Demo)
05. Le symphonique d’HeeHaw
06. Street Bunny (Fluffy Distortion Demo)
07. Bjork ELO Xanadu and The Birth of Chartsengrafs
08. Laughing Stock (Revelation Demo)
Practice ’97
01. I’m Not Alright
02. Summer Here Kids
03. Taster
04. I’m In Love WIth No One
05. Everything Beautiful is Far Away
06. Street Bunny
07. Lawn & So On
08. Levitz