Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong performs solo rendition of “Ordinary World” on Fallon: Watch

Green Day’s latest album, the so-so Revolution Radio, arrived roughly one year ago, and while the band has brought its songs to life both in concert and on TV, there’s one song that frontman Billie Joe Armstrong appears to enjoy playing on his lonesome.

That’s “Ordinary World”, which Armstrong played solo last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Last year, Armstrong offered up a similar rendition on Conan. Watch last night’s performance above.

Green Day will headline New York City’s Global Citizen Festival this weekend in Central Park.