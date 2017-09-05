Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut, Lady Bird, is an early Oscar contender: Watch the trailer

Greta Gerwig is set to make her directorial debut with Lady Bird, a coming-of-age film about a California high school student who seeks to escape from her family and small town by going to college in New York. The film premiered over the weekend at the Telluride Film Festival and already there’s talk of an Oscar nomination for Gerwig. Capitalizing on the hype, A24 — the studio which will release the film wide beginning November 10th — has now shared a full-length trailer. Watch above.

Lady Bird stars Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Lois Smith. Gerwig, who previously co-wrote Frances Ha and Mistress America, wrote Lady Bird herself in addition to serving as its director.