Grimes, Ryan Adams, CHVRCHES, Hayley Williams featured on Tegan and Sara’s The Con X: Covers album

Photo by Philip Cosores

Earlier this summer, Tegan and Sara announced a covers album in tribute to their breakthrough album, The Con. Now, the twins have unveiled the guest list for The Con X: Covers, and it’s a doozy.

Many of Tegan and Sara’s favorite artists contributed to the album, highlighted by Ryan Adams, CHVRCHES, Hayley Williams of Paramore, and Trashique, a collaboration between Grimes and Hana. Other guests include Bleachers, Shura, Shamir, Mykki Blanco, and more. What’s more, the digital edition has four bonus tracks featuring a cover by Cyndi Lauper (!) and a demo by Tegan and Sara themselves. For full details, check out the tracklist below.

The Con X: Covers arrives October 20th on Warner Bros. Records. A vinyl edition will be available on December 22nd. Pre-orders launch September 19th at Tegan and Sara’s online store and other digital retailers.

Warner Bros. will be donating net proceeds from the album to the Tegan and Sara Foundation supporting LGBTQ girls and women. Partial proceeds from Tegan and Sara’s The Con X: Tour will also support the foundation.

“As the 10th anniversary of The Con approached, Sara and I started to brainstorm meaningful ways to celebrate what was easily one of our most important records,” Tegan shared in a press release. “Almost immediately we established that a tour playing all 14 songs in a more intimate and stripped-down arrangement would be memorable for our diehard fans. But we also wanted a companion piece that would live on past the anniversary, hence The Con X: Covers album was born.”

She added, “We wanted the proceeds to go to our recently launched Tegan and Sara Foundation, which raises money for self-identified women and girls in the LGBTQ community. With that intention set, we asked 14 artists who were either outspoken allies of the LGTBQ community or LGBTQ themselves to each cover a song from The Con, in any fashion they saw fit. All the artists agreed to donate their time and energy to the project and their labels all agreed to waive their fees as well. We are beyond grateful for the contributions of each artist, and we hope fans of The Con will be moved by their interpretations.”

The Con X: Covers Artwork

The Con X: Covers Tracklist:

01. Ruth B. – “I Was Married”

02. MUNA – “Relief Next to Me”

03. Shura – “The Con”

04. Mykki Blanco – “Knife Going In”

05. PVRIS – “Are You Ten Years Ago”

06. Ryan Adams – “Back in Your Head”

07. City and Colour – “Hop a Plane”

08. Kelly Lee Owens – “Soil, Soil”

09. Bleachers – “Burn Your Life Down”

10. Hayley Williams of Paramore – “Nineteen”

11. Sara Bareilles – “Floorplan”

12. Shamir – “Like O, Like H”

13. Trashique (GRIMES X HANA) – “Dark Come Soon”

14. CHVRCHES – “Call it Off”

Digital Bonus Tracks

15. Cyndi Lauper – “Back in Your Head (Bonus Track)”

16. Bleached – “One Second (Bonus Track)”

17. Vivek Shraya – “I Take All the Blame (Bonus Track)”

18. Tegan and Sara – “Miami Still (Bonus Track Demo)”

In further celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Con, Tegan and Sara are kicking off an acoustic North American tour on October 20th. Check out the complete itinerary below.

Tegan and Sara 2017 Tour Dates:

10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10/21 – Las Vegas, CA @ The Pearl at The Palms

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore

10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/30 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

10/31 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

11/02 – Winnipeg, MB @ Pantages Playhouse Theatre

11/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

11/04 – Chicago, IL @ Oriental Theatre

11/05 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/09 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/10 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre

11/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/15 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

11/16 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre