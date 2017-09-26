Grizzly Bear perform “Losing All Sense” and “Cut-Out” on Kimmel: Watch

Grizzly Bear returned in August with Painted Ruins, their first album in five years. The New York indie rockers have since supported the release with an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, during which they performed “Mourning Sound”. Last night, they hit the late-night TV circuit for round two, rolling out LP selections “Losing All Sense” and “Cut Out” for Jimmy Kimmel and his audience.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Fall 2017)

Grizzly Bear’s multi-layered arrangements on record never fail to amaze, but the way they’re able to replicate those same rich sounds live is always an impressive sight. Replay “Losing All Sense” up above and “Cut-Out” below.