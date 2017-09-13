Gucci Mane and The Weeknd share new song “Curve”: Stream

Gucci Mane has a new album, Mr. Davis, dropping this Friday. Ahead of its release, the Atlanta rapper has shared a new single with The Weeknd called “Curve”.

As the title suggests, the song finds both artists giving their recent conquests the curve. “I got your girl on my finger,” The Weeknd croons. “Blowin’ my phone like she’s single/ Blowin’ my phone like I’m Cee-Lo/ Somebody needs to come get her.”

Gucci follows in suit, telling his one-night stand “You performed last night/ That’s why you deserve that first class flight/ Bye bye, ’cause I just quenched your thirst last night.”

Hear it below.

Mr. Davis also features ASAP Rocky, ScHoolboy Q, Slim Jxmmi from Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, and Nicki Minaj, with whom Gucci dropped “Make Love” back in March. Previously, Gucci teased the project with the Migos collaboration, “I Get the Bag”. The album’s release coincides with Gucci Mane’s long-awaited memoir, due out September 19th.

Gucci will be joining The Weeknd on “Phase 2” of His Starboy: Legend of the Fall” tour. Find the full itinerary here.