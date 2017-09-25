HAIM release new Valentine short film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson: Watch

HAIM return today with a new short film called Valentine, helmed by renowned director Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood). Shot in March at Los Angeles’ Valentine Recording Studios, the visual captures the Haim sisters as they intimately perform a number of songs off then-unreleased album Something to Tell You.

Over the course of 14 minutes, HAIM can be seen running through the LP’s title track, “Nothing’s Wrong”, and “Right Now”, the footage for which was released back in April alongside the single. The whole thing concludes with a drum circle showcasing not only the group’s sibling musical chemistry but love for simply being around one another. Watch the film up above.

Anderson, who’s also been the mastermind behind music videos for Radiohead and Fiona Apple, directed HAIM’s clip for “Little of Your Love”, which is due to drop “in the coming days.”