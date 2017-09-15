Hardly Strictly Bluegrass reveals 2017 lineup: Henry Rollins, Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Randy Newman

The annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival returns to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from October 6th-8th. The three-day event features 90 artists performing across seven stages, and the best part is that it’s completely free to attend.

This year’s lineup boasts the likes of Randy Newman, Henry Rollins, Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, Bob Mould Band, Conor Oberst, John Prine, Strugill Simpson, First Aid Kit, Robyn Hitchcock, Jello Biafra, Justin Townes Earle, and Big Thief.

Also playing are Billy Bragg, Cheap Trick, T-Bone Burnett, The Felice Brothers, Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch, Brandi Carlile, Robert Earl Keen, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Lucinda Williams, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Big Freedia, and Ozomatli, among others.

Here’s the full day-by-day lineup: