Harry Styles debuts cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain”: Watch

Harry Styles is kicking off a massive world tour later this month in promotion of his promising self-titled debut album. Ahead of the lengthy trek, the former One Directioner stopped by BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Taking a cue from Paramore’s recent appearance, Styles covered Fleetwood Mac by giving his own take on “The Chain” before performing a few songs of his own.

To help fill out the cover’s sound, the UK pop star was given a vocal assist by his accompanying band. Styles remained faithful to the original while still taking advantage of the opportunity to show off his rock star aspirations. In addition to the cover, he also performed “Sign of the Times” and “Two Ghosts”.

Styles will be joined by a varied group of artists as his opening acts on the tour. The dream pop outfit Warpaint will support on the Asia leg while soul man and blues rocker Leon Bridges will take the reins in South America. “Dark pop” musician MUNA and country songwriter Kacey Musgraves will serve as openers in North America. Check out the full itinerary here.