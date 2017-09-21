HBO officially green-lights new adaptation of Watchmen from Damon Lindelof

Damon Lindelof, co-creator of Lost and The Leftovers, made waves earlier this week when he seemed to confirm his long-rumored adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbon’s gritty graphic novel, Walkmen. “Day One,” he captioned an Instagram photo featuring the base of the statue that, in the novel, serves a pivotal purpose.

Now, HBO has made it official. The premium cable network has indeed green-lit a pilot of Lindelof’s adaptation, according to EW.com. While a pilot doesn’t guarantee a full series order, EW adds that HBO has high hopes for the project as a possible tentpole drama to replace Game of Thrones. And though Watchmen is a notoriously hard project to adapt (just ask Zack Snyder), HBO is said to have confidence given its success with GoT.

In previous interviews, Lindelof said he needed to “weigh the balance” of whether or not another adaptation of Watchmen should exist before actually taking it on. “I hold the source material in such high regard, it would literally be the worst feeling in the world to screw it up,” he continued. As such, Lindeolf’s adaptation will be a completely new and separate iteration from Snyder’s 2009 movie, EW notes.