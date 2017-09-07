HBO’s Veep to end after its seventh season

Bad news, Veep fans: After thinking long and hard, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and co-executive producer David Mandel have decided to end their critically acclaimed HBO comedy with a final seventh season in 2018.

“It became clear that this season should be the last season,” Louis-Dreyfus told The Hollywood Reporter. “We don’t want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series.”

Initially, Louis-Dreyfus found it hard to let the show go, but it appears she’s come to terms with the ending. “I struggled with it,” she said. “And then it just hit me. It’s hard to say goodbye to such a good thing. We struggled with this at Seinfeld as well.”

“I really feel this is my baby and I don’t want to mess it up,” she added. “I would hate to end on a less-than note. That would make me nuts.”

To hear Mandel tell it, Louis-Dreyfus has nothing to worry about: “I’m so fucking excited for what we’ve got on the board and for fans to see what we’ve cooked up.” Mandel and the writers have fully mapped out all 10 episodes as shooting prepares to begin on October 16th, and it seems like they were able to find their sweet spot to end the series properly.

Veep has been Emmy-nominated for best series during six consecutive seasons, winning the last two in a row, leading up to this year’s ceremony on September 17th. Louis-Dreyfus has won five consecutive Emmys for outstanding lead actress for Veep and is up for another this year. In all likelihood, the seventh and final season will bring more awards and nominations to the beloved show.