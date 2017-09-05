Hüsker Dü share huge Savage Young Dü box set with loads of previously unreleased material: Stream

Chicago reissue label Numero Group will give fans a comprehensive look at the early days of Hüsker Dü when they release the massive Savage Young Dü box set this November 10th. Compiled over seven years from tapes and early demos, the 69-track collection is already being streamed in full over at NPR.

Available as four LPs or three CDs, Savage Young Dü features fresh remasters from sound board tapes, session masters, and demos captured between 1979 and 1982, many of which come from the band’s former soundman Terry Katzman. Included in the set are all the band’s 7-inch singles from that time, such as “Statues”/”Amusement” and “In a Free Land”; a new remaster of Hüsker Dü’s sophomore full-length, 1983’s Everything Falls Apart; and 47 previously unheard demos, alternate takes, live versions, and never-before-released songs.

There’s also a new version of their 1982 debut, Land Speed Record. The original release came from the first of two sets the band performed at Minneapolis’ 7th Street Entry on August 15th, 1981. However, the original tape was stolen some time ago, and all that’s left is a multitrack copy and decades-old mixdown. Though Numero has the original tape from the second set that night, they decided to use a third tape, one recorded two weeks later at a Twin/Tone Records showcase. “They played basically the exact same set,” Numero’s Ken Shipley told NPR. “They’re even better than they were two weeks earlier. And the soundboard tape was way better. It was just a marked improvement over Land Speed Record. We said, ‘Let’s do a better version of it.'”

Housed in a linen-finished slipcase, the deluxe box set features a 144-page hardcover book, 40 previously unpublished photographs, and a 12,000 word essay by Erin Osmon. Those who pre-order via mail order will also get a bonus 7-inch called Extra Circus and containing five previously unissued songs from the 1983 Metal Circus sessions. Pre-order everything at the Numero Group website.

Stream disc one here, disc two here, and disc three here. Below, find the cover art and full tracklistings.

Savage Young Dü Box Set Artwork:

Savage Young Dü Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Do You Remember?

02. Sore Eyes

03. Can’t See You Anymore

04. Picture of You

05. The Truth Hurts

06. Do the Bee

07. Nuclear Nightmare

08. All I’ve Got to Lose Is You

09. Chinese Rocks

10. Uncle Ron

11. Data Control

12. Insects Rule the World

13. You’re Too Obtuse

14. Outside

15. Sexual Economics

16. What Went Wrong

17. Statues

18. Amusement

19. Writer’s Cramp

20. Let’s Go Die

21. Walk with the Wounded

22. Industrial Grocery Store

Disc 2

01. Drug Party

02. Call On Me

03. Termination

04. I’m Tired of Doing Things

05. Stick It to Me

06. Wheels

07. All Tensed Up

08. Don’t Try to Call

09. I’m Not Interested

10. Guns at My School

11. Push the Button

12. Gilligan’s Island

13. MTC

14. Don’t Have a Life

15. You’re Naive

16. Strange Week

17. Big Sky.

18. Ultracore

19. Let’s Go Die

20. Won’t Say a Word

21. Don’t Try It

22. Private Hell

23. Diane

24. Sex Dolls

Disc 3

01. In a Free Land

02. What Do I Want?

03. M.I.C.

04. Target

05. Signals From Above

06. From the Gut

07. Blah, Blah, Blah

08. Punch Drunk

09. Bricklayer

10. Afraid of Being Wrong

11. Sunshine Superman

12. Signals From Above

13. Everything Falls Apart

14. Wheels

15. Target

16. Obnoxious

17. Gravity

18. Do You Remember?

19. Travel in Opposite Car

20. It’s Not Funny Anymore

21. Real World

22. Out on a Limb

23. It’s Not Fair