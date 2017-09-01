Iceland Airwaves 2017 reveals full lineup

Iceland Airwaves will once again descend on Iceland this fall. For the first time ever, the festival is expanding beyond Reykjavík to include venues at a second site in Akureyri. Everything goes down November 1st through 5th, and today the full lineup has been revealed.

A total of 73 new artists have been announced, including Fufanu, Reykjavíkurdætur, Sóley, and Gangly. They join an already impressive bill of Mumford & Sons, Fleet Foxes, Michael Kiwanuka, Àsgeir, Billy Bragg, Pinegrove, Torres, and Benjamin Clementine.

Two Fleet Foxes sets were previously scheduled, but due to unforeseen circumstances only one will take place. Àsgeir will step in as replacement.

Full disclosure: Consequence of Sound is a media partner of Iceland Airwaves.