IDK delivers three new tracks featuring DOOM, Del the Funky Homosapien, Swizz Beatz: Stream

Maryland rapper IDK has launched his IWASVERYBAD soundtrack album with Adult Swim by sharing the project’s first of three installments. Premiered via Adult Swim, this initial release contains three new singles featuring DOOM, Swizz Beatz, Del the Funky Homosapien, and Yung Gleesh.

The installment leads off with “Mrs. Lynch, Your Son is the Devil”, a haunting introduction track that opens with background singers chanting, “You’re going to be bad forever.” After the beat switches up, IDK enters the song with a frenetic flow reminiscing about his troubled past.

Next up in the narrative is “Maryland Ass Nigga” with Swizz Beatz, which finds IDK explaining how he became the “first one in my family to see the penitentiary” over a trunk-rattling beat.

Finally, IDK flags down the elusive DOOM for a verse on the posse cut “Pizza Shop Extended” alongside Del the Funky Homosapien and Yung Gleesh. On the track, IDK details how the streets led him to a life of a robbery while DOOM adds to the narrative with wisdom like “Never do no types of discussions around dealings/ Telephone bring repercussions to your well-being.”

Hear the tracks below.

IWASVERYBAD will be available in full on October 12th via Adult Swim and on all streaming platforms October 13th via HXLY/Commission Music.

IWASVERYBAD Tracklist:

01. Mrs. Lynch, Your Son is the Devil

02. Maryland Ass Nigga (feat. Swizz Beatz)

03. Pizza Shop Extended (feat. Yung Gleesh, MF Doom & Del the Funky Homosapien)

04. Dog Love Kitty (feat. Mother Marygold)

05. Respect the Venus Symbol

06. Windows Up

07. Birds and Bees

08. 17 with a 38 (feat. Chief Keef)

09. No Shoes On The Rug. Leave Them At The Door.

10. No Words

11. Black Sheep White Dove

12. Baby Scale (feat. Yung Gleesh) [Bonus Track]