IDK details upcoming IWASVERYBAD soundtrack LP with Adult Swim, featuring DOOM, Swizz Beatz, Chief Keef, and more

Photo by Jora Frantzis
Last month, DMV-area rapper IDK announced a full-length soundtrack LP entitled, IWASVERYBAD, to be released in conjunction with Adult Swim. Ahead of the project’s September 28th launch, he’s today shared the star-studded list of collaborators.
Set to be released in three installments through Adult Swim, the 10-episode project features guest appearances from DOOM, Swizz Beatz, Del the Funky Homosapien, and Chief Keef, as well as production by Thelonious Martin and Top Dawg Entertainment’s Tae Beast. The LP was mixed by Anthony Killhoffer (Kanye West, Travis Scott).
IWASVERYBAD will explore IDK’s middle-class upbringing in Maryland and how he once faced the allure of the streets, with each track serving as an episode in the real-life narrative. “This project is the story of my life,” IDK shares with Consequence of Sound. “I like to look at each song as a visual that you watch with your ears.”
Check out the artwork and full list of collaborators below.
IWASVERYBAD Artwork:
IWASVERYBAD Tracklist:
Episodes 1-3, Guest Starring:
Swizz Beatz
Yung Gleesh
DOOM
Del The Funky Homosapien
Composed by
Kal Banx
BLWYRMND
Bigg Kid
Episodes 4-6, Guest Starring:
Mother Mary Gold
Composed by
Kal Banx
Tae Beast
Lo-Fi
Episodes 7-10, Guest Starring:
Chief Keef
Composed by
Daniel Worthy
Kal Banx
Thelonious Martin
Lo-Fi