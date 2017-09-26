IDK details upcoming IWASVERYBAD soundtrack LP with Adult Swim, featuring DOOM, Swizz Beatz, Chief Keef, and more

Photo by Jora Frantzis

Last month, DMV-area rapper IDK announced a full-length soundtrack LP entitled, IWASVERYBAD, to be released in conjunction with Adult Swim. Ahead of the project’s September 28th launch, he’s today shared the star-studded list of collaborators.

Set to be released in three installments through Adult Swim, the 10-episode project features guest appearances from DOOM, Swizz Beatz, Del the Funky Homosapien, and Chief Keef, as well as production by Thelonious Martin and Top Dawg Entertainment’s Tae Beast. The LP was mixed by Anthony Killhoffer (Kanye West, Travis Scott).

IWASVERYBAD will explore IDK’s middle-class upbringing in Maryland and how he once faced the allure of the streets, with each track serving as an episode in the real-life narrative. “This project is the story of my life,” IDK shares with Consequence of Sound. “I like to look at each song as a visual that you watch with your ears.”

Check out the artwork and full list of collaborators below.

IWASVERYBAD Artwork:

IWASVERYBAD Tracklist:

Episodes 1-3, Guest Starring:

Swizz Beatz

Yung Gleesh

DOOM

Del The Funky Homosapien

Composed by

Kal Banx

BLWYRMND

Bigg Kid

Episodes 4-6, Guest Starring:

Mother Mary Gold

Composed by

Kal Banx

Tae Beast

Lo-Fi

Episodes 7-10, Guest Starring:

Chief Keef

Composed by

Daniel Worthy

Kal Banx

Thelonious Martin

Lo-Fi