Isaiah Rashad, Joey Purp hop on TOKiMONSTA’s new song “No Way”: Stream

Isaiah Rashad and TOKiMONSTA photo by Philip Cosores

Last November, during the 2016 edition of Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, DJ/producer TOKiMONSTA invited both Isaiah Rashad and Joey Purp to join her set. It looks as though the trio’s musical chemistry has extended off the stage, too, as they’ve come together for a new song called “No Way”.

Here, Top Dawg rapper Rashad and Savemoney’s Purp ride a smooth and fluid R&B backdrop, helmed deftly by TOKiMONSTA. The track’s mellow ambiance reflects the sobering subject matter at hand — lovers who are second-guessing their relationships.

“I can’t be fucking you again, no way, no way, no,” goes one part of the song. “Wake up with you every morn/ We lay chest to chest but don’t see eye to eye anymore/ Them lovebirds turn to burnin.” Singer Ambré also lends her airy vocals throughout.

Hear it down below.

“No Way” appears on TOKiMONSTA’s upcoming album, Lune Rouge, due out October 6th. For more, hear “We Love” and “Don’t Call Me”.